Celebrate Safely This Thanksgiving

More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days. In Newport News, our COVID case count is 3,834 since March, with 133 hospitalizations and 53 deaths. Just yesterday, there were 54 new cases reported in the city, and the number of new cases has continued to increase over the past several days.

The Virginia Department of Health and CDC advise that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is with the people who live in your home. We know that’s not the way many want to spend the holiday, but it’s the safest option. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

From hosting a virtual dinner to filling your home with festive fall décor, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Thanksgiving safely this year. The following are ideas from the CDC:



Prepare traditional dishes with those in your household.

Host a virtual dinner and share recipes with family and friends.

Watch parades, sporting events and movies at home.

Shop online instead of in stores.

Put up your favorite decorations and share photos online. Newport News residents are encouraged to light up their homes and become part of our NlightN Holiday Tour!

Indoor family gatherings have been linked to spikes in COVID-19 throughout the year. Don’t let your Thanksgiving celebration be one of those spikes. Below are some tips from the CDC if you do gather:



Keep it small and stay local.

Stay outside if possible and ensure proper ventilation if indoors.

Wear masks and social distance.

Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, especially before eating.

For additional information on holiday celebrations and small gatherings, visit the CDC website.