Celebrate Spring at Virginia Beach Cherry Blossom Festival

Take in the magic of cherry blossoms, March 27-April 3.

Spring comes alive in Virginia Beach as the annual Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Red Wing Park, March 27-April 3. More than 100 Yoshino cherry trees have burst into vibrant bloom, creating a breathtaking backdrop for a week of cultural experiences.

In partnership with sister city Miyazaki, Japan, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) invites the community to a week-long celebration of Japanese music, art and traditions through a rich lineup of cultural performances, immersive experiences and family-friendly activities.

Nighttime Hanami: A Festival Evening Like No Other

This year’s festival kicks off 6-9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, with the first-ever Nighttime Hanami. This magical evening experience features illuminated cherry blossoms for a serene and unforgettable display where guests can capture photos under the flowing trees.

While at the park, explore the vendor market, which will be open all weekend. Browse through a variety of vendors from educational booths to merchandise for sale, including artwork, snacks and crafts that reflect Asian culture and cherry blossom themes.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Free parking and free admission are available for this special evening.

More Festival Fun

Guests can enjoy even more cherry blossom fun March 28-29. Enjoy traditional Japanese performances, from the hauntingly beautiful melodies of the Koto Society to energetic martial arts demonstrations, each offering a glimpse into the rich culture of Virginia Beach’s sister city, Miyazaki, Japan. Visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in seasonal art projects and hands-on experiences that bring the spirit of Japanese culture to life.

As you wander the park, take in the serene beauty of the Miyazaki Japanese Garden and stroll along the Promenade, where every turn reveals blossoms in full color and perfect photo opportunities.

Don’t forget to browse the vendor booths! Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

And while additional programming from VBPR like the Japanese garden history tours may be at capacity, be sure to browse available activities from Virginia Beach Public Library that center around cherry blossoms and Japanese culture.

Know Before You Go

Free admission for all guests

Expect traffic delays near the entrance on General Booth Boulevard

Free parking – grass field opens at 10 a.m. (weekends only)

Limited accessible parking available at the park office and dog park lot

Japanese Garden parking lot will be closed March 27-29

Seating is limited. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs

Food and drinks available for purchase from festival vendors

Use crosswalks when crossing roads due to high traffic in the event area

Performances may include elevated sound levels

Whether enjoying the performances, savoring local flavors, or simply strolling beneath the blooming trees, each moment invites visitors to fully embrace the magic and joy of spring at this one-of-a-kind festival.



