Celebrate Spring in Newport News

Spring is in full bloom in Newport News! If you’ve driven down Canon Boulevard or ventured into City Center, you’ve been able to enjoy breathtaking cherry blossoms. In other parts of the city, you can see blossoming Dogwood and Bradford Pear trees, azaleas, tulips, daffodils and so much more. The Tourism Department developed a list of must-see spots in the city this spring. In addition to City Center, we encourage you to visit the Huntington Park Rose Garden, the Japanese Peace Garden at Newport News Park, blooms in Deer Park, and more. Visit the Tourism Department’s blog for photos and additional details. Signs of spring are everywhere, from Port Warwick and the Noland Trail at The Mariners’ Museum Park to our more than 30 city parks. You can even enjoy colorful blooms in shopping center parking lots and medians along major thoroughfares. For ideas on other scenic trips throughout the city, call the Newport News Visitor Center at 757-886-7777 or visit www.newport-news.org.