Celebrate Spring in Virginia Beach with May Events

See what’s blooming in Virginia Beach this May from gardening tips and hands-on history to festivals, tours and more.

Spring has sprung in Virginia Beach, bringing longer days, blooming landscapes, and a variety of ways residents and visitors can capture the spirit of the season. This month’s roundup spotlights can’t‑miss happenings from a variety of City departments. Plan your May, discover new favorites and take advantage of everything Virginia Beach has to offer.

Events and Activities

Friday Night Hoedowns

May through October, 7-10 p.m., Virginia Beach Farmers Market, 3640 Dam Neck Road

FREE and open to the public

On Friday nights through October, visit the Virginia Beach Farmers Market for free, live, local music! Hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Agriculture, the hoedowns are held rain or shine. Some seating is available or bring your own lawn chair or blanket. There are five Fridays in May to enjoy local bands. Find the complete schedule with list of performing bands online.

Clean the Bay Day

May 2, 9 a.m. to noon, Various locations throughout Virginia Beach

FREE and open to the public

Clean the Bay Day is a Virginia Beach tradition and an annual opportunity for the community to come together for a common cause — clean water. Help the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in its mission to Save the Bay! Pre-registration for this year’s event is now closed. Walk-up participation is available for a number of sites; simply arrive at 9 a.m. to participate in Clean the Bay Day activities.

Community Days: Home Sweet Home

May 2, 10 a.m. to noon, Francis Land House, 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd.

FREE and open to the public

The Virginia Beach History Museums invite you to May’s free, First Saturday Community Day. Come by the Francis Land House to learn more about this building that was home to so many and do some building yourself. Make a model of the Francis Land House and learn about the patterns used when building with bricks. Use building bricks to build your dream home. Enjoy story time at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Activities available while supplies last.

Mother’s Day CrafTea

May 7, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lynnhaven House, 4409 Wishart Road

Price: $40

Create your own wreath with dried florals for the spring season as a gift for mom or bring mom along. Discover the historic meanings of dried florals to send the perfect sentiment with your wreath. The event is complete with a casual cream tea service and tour of the historic Lynnhaven House and grounds. Reserve your tickets.

Sharks After Dark

May 7, 6-9 p.m., Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd.

Price: $19/members, $38/non-members

Adults can enjoy music and delicious bites and drinks at the Virginia Aquarium’s monthly Sharks After Dark event. May’s theme is Party with a Purpose! Enjoy wine, snacks and an exciting evening where every game play supports the Aquarium’s conservation-focused mission. This night-time event is for guests who are at least 21 years old. ID will be checked at the door for entry.

Windsor Woods 60th Anniversary Celebration

May 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windsor Woods Area Library, 3612 South Plaza Trail

FREE and open to the public

Windsor Woods Library is turning 60 years old and you’re invited to the celebration. Discover the history of Windsor Woods Library through a photo museum and fun activities including a birthday-themed storytime and craft, giant lawn games, balloons, free cupcakes and so much more! Some activities require registration.

Forever Young Picnic in the Park

May 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive

Price: $15 (rec center membership or day pass required)

Adults ages 55 and older are invited to spend a lovely time outdoors at the new Great Neck Pavilion for a Picnic in the Park, hosted by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation. Waterfowl and aquatic life can be seen from the gazebo overlooking the branch of the Lynnhaven River. Along with lunch, various board games, card games and corn hole will be made available. Register by May 6.

Gardening: Defend Your Garden Against Common Spring Weeds

May 13, 6:45-7:45 p.m., Kempsville Recreation Center, 800 Monmouth Lane

May 19, 6:45-7:45 p.m., Princess Anne Recreation Center, 1400 Nimmo Parkway

FREE with advance registration (rec center membership or day pass required)

Winter weeds are fading, and spring weeds are starting. Learn to identify weeds to help you fight them. Integrated pest management will also be discussed. Hosted by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, these events are part of the Virginia Beach Master Gardeners’ speaker series, “Talking Dirt: Tips for the Casual Gardener.”

Back Bay & False Cape Tour

May 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd.

Price: $55/members, $60/non-members

Experience a four-hour guided tram tour through Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and False Cape State Park to learn about the local wildlife and history. During the tour, enjoy a one-mile hike in Wash Woods. Participants will be transported from the Virginia Aquarium by van to the tour location. Open to guests aged 9 and older. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by a participating adult.

History Lunch and Learn: Francis Land House Heirloom Gardens

May 14, noon, Francis Land House, 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd.

FREE and open to the public (donations encouraged)

Come with us as we explore the transformation from a 19th century plantation landscape into a modern, seven-acre, historical, educational, and organic gardening site managed by the Virginia Beach Master Gardeners. Bring your own lunch to enjoy during the discussions.

Strawberry Jamboree

May 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Beach Farmers Market, 3640 Dam Neck Road

FREE and open to the public

Nothing says spring like bountiful fruit, including strawberries. Come out to the Virginia Beach Farmers Market and enjoy food trucks, vendors, music, children’s activities and more. Be sure to check out the Butterfly Society of Virginia’s pollinator plant sale or partake in a tree-trail walk with the Virginia Beach Master Gardeners.

Rising Sun Pow Wow

May 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Drive

FREE and open to the public

Celebrate Native American culture with Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation. Dance, music, art and storytelling culminate in the Rising Sun Pow Wow, a vibrant way for families, students and community members to learn more about Native American heritage and traditions.

Welcome to VB

May 17, 1:30-4 p.m., Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.

FREE and open to the public

Get to know your community and discover all the ways Virginia Beach can support you at this welcoming event for newcomers of all ages. Guests can connect directly with representatives from City departments and partner organizations. Whether you’re new to the area or simply looking to learn more about local resources, this drop-in event offers an easy, friendly way to explore services, ask questions, and find out what your city can do for you. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift from Virginia Beach Public Library.

Homeschool Public Safety Day

May 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Princess Anne Athletic Complex, 4001 Dam Neck Road

FREE and open to the public

Hosted by the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD), this annual family-friendly event is especially designed for elementary-aged, home-schooled students. Come one, come all for a close-up look at public safety vehicles, demonstrations and hands-on learning. The event will take place across from fields 2 and 3.

Level Green Community Celebration

May 30, 11 a.m. to 2p.m., Level Green Park, 1520 Level Green Blvd.

FREE and open to the public

You’re invited to join Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation as it celebrates new features and enhancements at Level Green Park. To boost the fun for residents and guests, new amenities include two dog parks, new playground equipment, a basketball court, new shelters, spray ground and a new restroom. The spray ground will be the first one in the park system open to the public. Level Green Park will be the location for Parks After Dark beginning in June.

Even More Fun

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation has additional events and activities for all ages at various recreation centers. See the complete list of events, schedule and more.

The Virginia Beach Public Library has thousands of programs and activities for every age group throughout the year, spring included. See the complete list of events, schedule and more.

Be sure to check out Visit Virginia Beach’s event calendar for even more activities this season!



