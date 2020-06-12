Celebrate the 4th of July, At Home

LED wands, virtual programming, “Light up the City” and more

This 4th of July, the City of Newport News invites residents to “celebrate together, at home,” with festive at home celebrations, virtual programming, online activities and special “Light up the City” illuminations for our Nation’s birthday. These activities will replace our usual 4th of July Stars in the Sky event and fireworks celebration this year.

On July 4th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., families can drive up to one of three sites and pick up American flags and LED wands (one each, per person in vehicle) and a 4th of July yard sign (one per vehicle). Food trucks will be selling items at these community centers during the pick-up hours. The locations are:



Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, 570 McLawhorne Drive

Doris Miller Community Center, 2814 Wickham Avenue

Featuring a daytime aerial flyover with banner (time and flight pattern to be announced), the celebration also offers online interactive games, crafts, history and contests on the will be posted on the event website and Facebook page. A special musical performance from Slapnation, live at the Ella Fitzgerald Theater, will be shared on NNTV Cox 48/Verizon 19, NNTV Facebook, and the NNTV YouTube Channel. These sites will also include a link to a special fireworks video produced by NNTV.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes for the holiday and help to “Light up the City” at 9 p.m. Creative, and safe, ways to light homes include string lights and luminaries with battery tea lights, and house lights and flashlights can be flickered on and off for a “firework” effect. “Light up the City” will include searchlights at Brooks Crossing and red, white and blue lights on the City Center fountains. Everyone is invited to share pictures and videos of their at home celebrations using the hashtag #NNTogetherAtHome.

For more information, call 926-1400 or visit www.nnparks.com