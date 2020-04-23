Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day Virtually

Today is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, a time to raise awareness of the negative impact our actions have on our environment and earth as a whole. Earth Day is also the world’s largest civic event and, for the first time in history, it is going digital.

Earth Day Network, the world’s largest organizer for the global movement, is encouraging everyone to join them for 24 hours of action. This year’s theme is “Apart but Connected,” and their goal is to flood the world with hope, optimism and change. To find a digital Earth Day event, visit the Earth Day website.Locally, the Virginia Living Museum is hosting a virtual Living Green Earth Day Festival. Visit their website for activities, including bingo, poetry, coloring pages and a list of 50 ways you can help Mother Earth.

To highlight clean energy, sustainability and conservation, Dominion Energy has planned activities that allow families to celebrate Earth Day together from the safety of their own home. Activities include:

What are pollinators? Do you have any in your yard or in your neighborhood? What kinds of plants attract them? Try this scavenger hunt to learn all about bees, bats, birds, and more!

Energy Conservation: Recycling Rocks

Reusing and repurposing materials around the house is a great way to harness creative energy! Try a few of these eco-savvy Earth Day crafts.

Solar Energy: DIY SOLAR Oven Smores

Have you ever harnessed the power of the sun? Build your own solar oven to make one of the best snacks around!

Wind Energy: Wind-Powered Sail Car

Wind is power! Try to build your own wind-powered vehicle in these fun and easy experiments.