Celebrate the Coming Year of the Tiger this Saturday at Pearl Bailey Library!

This Saturday, February 5, Newport News Public Library is hosting a Pop-in Saturday event at Pearl Bailey Library to celebrate the 2022 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger. Children ages 3-11 can participate in a variety of exciting activities like making masks, dragons, and New Year lanterns, and joining in the Chopstick Challenge. In addition to reading books about China and tigers, attendees can also enjoy fortune and almond cookies and get to take home a free stuffed tiger! No registration is needed and the event is open to the public. Pearl Bailey Library is located at 2510 Wickham Avenue. For more information, call 757-247-8677.