Administration Events Local 

Celebrate the Season at Downing-Gross

HRM Staff , , ,

By: City of Newport News

There’s something for everyone this Holiday Season at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, 2410 Wickham Ave., in Newport News.
This Friday, Dec. 9, kick off with Holiday Frost – CRIBS Edition, from 4 – 8 p.m. Come take a stroll through the fun, quirky, and sweet crib of the king of Christmas, Santa Claus. Enjoy 360 photos with Santa, games, a silent disco, candy and cookies with Mrs. Claus, and more. This event is free, but RSVP is appreciated. Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, NC, comes to Downing-Gross with a public performance of their acclaimed show Holidays Around the World on Saturday, Dec. 10. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $5, but participants of the Holiday Frost event on Dec. 9 will receive a complimentary ticket to the show. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., join host Quinton ‘Q5’ Jennings-Sherman in the Newport News Community Gallery at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center for 25 Mics, a monthly open mic. This free family-friendly open mic event celebrates creativity, community, and conversation. Get in the holiday spirit with a family-friendly performance highlighting the talented youth of the Peninsula at the 2nd Annual Newport News Holiday Extravaganza! This performance is presented in partnership with the Goode Dance Project. Enjoy a fun-filled evening of song and dance, as two of Santa’s elves try and get back to the North Pole from our wonderful city of Newport News! Tickets are $10 and show times are Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

