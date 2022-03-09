Celebrate Women’s History Month with Newport News Public Library

By: City of Newport News

Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is hosting a variety of events for all ages to celebrate Women’s History Month. Join for one or all of the following programs!

Library Scavenger HuntNow – Sunday, March 27, 5:00 p.m.Main Street LibraryTo celebrate Women’s History Month, stop by the Main Street Library Youth Services desk now through March 27 to pick up a clue for a scavenger hunt! There will be two clues per week. Answer the clue by using materials in the library. Write your answer on the sheet and turn in for a prize! No registration required. For children of all ages. Women’s History Trivia ContestTuesday, March 15, 5-6:00 p.m.Pearl Bailey LibraryJoin Pearl Bailey Library for a Women’s History Trivia Contest! This event is for children and teens of all ages. Participants will be competing for prizes! Registration is required online. Women’s History Month MovieSaturday, March 19, 2-4:30 p.m.Pearl Bailey LibraryOn March 19 at 2:00 p.m. Pearl Bailey Library is showing Queen of Katwe, the true story of a young chess prodigy from Uganda. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo. Refreshments will be served. No registration required. Rated PG. Books & Beers Book ClubThursday, March 10, 6:00 p.m.Tradition Brewing CompanyCome discuss good books and enjoy great beer with NNPL’s Books & Beers book club. March’s book selection is Rust by Eliese C. Goldbach, which is about women in the steel industry. A limited number of copies will be reserved for those who register. Please call 369-3190 or visit Grissom Library for more information.

Visit library.nnva.gov for more information or call 757-926-1350.