Celebrate Your Valentine in Newport News

By: City of Newport News

Shower your valentine with love in Newport News. Whether you’re a couple just starting out or you’ve been together a lifetime, unique spots throughout the city offer opportunities for romance.

Take in an incredible Newport News sunset at Riverview Farm Park. Hidden among trails that lead to the Warwick River, Riverview Farm Park is an incredible place to enjoy the tranquility of nature with someone you love.

Enjoy sweets with your sweet at one of the city’s bakeries and ice cream parlors. Our diverse list of shops offers treats that will satisfy every sweet tooth.

Sneak away for a picnic and a breathtaking view of the James River at Lion’s Bridge. This Newport News landmark is made up of four stone lions mounted on the ends of a dam built in the 1930s. Located off the Noland Trail, Lions Bridge is the perfect place to spend some alone time with someone special.

Post your love on social media for all the world to see! Take a photo with the Love Letters at City Center and then stroll hand in hand around the fountain.

Dine and toast to your love at one of the city’s restaurants. Visit the Tourism website for a list of city restaurants.

For more ideas, visit the Tourism Division’s blog, “The Most Love-Worthy Places in Newport News.”