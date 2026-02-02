Celebrating Black History Month Across Virginia Beach

Events and activities are taking place throughout February to recognize African American history, heritage and culture.

February is Black History Month, and numerous events are taking place throughout the city to engage, learn and appreciate African American history, heritage and culture.

Public Library

Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) is hosting several events for all ages. The full list of Black History events can be found on VBPL’s event calendar.

Black History Month: Community Art Project

Feb. 1-28, Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Throughout the month of February, contribute to this Black History Month art project inspired by visual artist Raymond Saunders. Stop by Central Library’s youth area and design a piece of art to add to the community-assembled art wall. Open to children 11 years old and younger.

Cultural Affairs

Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs has a variety of offerings to celebrate Black history not just in February, but all year long.

Visit the PACTS/UKHS Museum and New Augmented Reality Experience

The Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum is open for free, self-guided tours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — no need to register.

Princess Anne County Training School (PACTS) was the first high school for African Americans in Princess Anne County, now known as Virginia Beach. In the 1930s, members of the African American community worked together to raise money and build the school so their children could receive a proper education. Today, the school legacy continues in the museum, sharing stories of family, community, sacrifice and the importance of education.

While you’re there, check out the new augmented reality (AR) experience using the Virginia Beach History MuseumsHistory Explorer AR app (available for download in the iPhone App Store and on Google Play.

The museum’s AR features include a letter from President Lyndon B. Johnson, photos from all classes 1938-69, virtual recreations of the 1954 school building and Thaddeus Clay Smith Stadium, an interactive experience with a homecoming crown and more. Staff members are available to help if you have questions about using the app.

Unable to visit the museum in-person? Take a virtual tour.

Tune in to “Black History/Black Futures”

Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs has a continued podcast partnership with Norfolk State University to celebrate Black history all year long, The most recent episode of “Black History/Black Futures,” released Jan. 12, 2026, is “African Americans & Labor: Re-imagining and co-creating a new economic landscape for African Americans.” Find the series on NSU’s podcast page on iHeart or Apple Podcasts.