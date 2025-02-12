Celebrating Black History Month: FREE Screening

Closeout Black History Month with a special FREE screening of We ARE Distance Runners: Untold Stories of African American Athletes, a documentary that seeks to dispel the myth that African Americans are sprinters, not distance runners. The film profiles seven National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame inductees who overcame poverty and childhood challenges to become national and world record holders, world history makers, and community activists. Part of the documentary was filmed in Newport News. After the screening, stay to meet one of the inductees, Lisa Davis, featured in the film, and join her in a panel discussion with the documentary’s director and writer, Tony Reed. The panel will be moderated by Joyce Cox of Exquisite Creations, LLC. The event is 6 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Holiday Inn Newport News City Center- 980 Omni Blvd. Doors open at 5:30, and space is limited. Registration is required.