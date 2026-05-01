Celebrating Military Appreciation Month in Virginia Beach

Military families can take advantage of special offers from Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation and Virginia Aquarium.

In honor of the many military families in our community, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is offering free access to rec centers for military personnel. This is just a small way the City can say thank you to those who have served and continue to serve.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is extending FREE access to all seven recreation centers every Friday in May to active duty, retirees, veterans and their family members. Download the coupon (print or save to your mobile device) and present a valid military ID or proof of service. For more information, contact fun@vbgov.com or 757-385-1100.

The Virginia Aquarium also honors service members all year long with $2 off adult and child admission rates for military families with valid ID. Similarly, The Adventure Park offers a 15% military discount all season as well.