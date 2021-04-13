Celebrating Public Safety Telecommunicators The unsung heroes of public safety

This week we recognize the men and women who serve as Public Safety Telecommunicators for the City of Newport News.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is celebrated each year during the second full week in April. It is a time to recognize the emergency call takers, dispatchers, technology specialists and support personnel who have dedicated their lives to public safety in our communities.

Newport News 911 telecommunicators handle more than 300,000 calls each year. They are the reassuring voices on the other end of the line for citizens needing police, fire and/or EMS personnel. They provide life-saving instructions during medical emergencies and quickly dispatch responders and equipment to the scenes. They remain calm and compassionate under stressful conditions, often speaking with individuals who are having the worst days of their lives.

Please join us in thanking our telecommunicators for their hard work and dedication. They are truly the unsung heroes of public safety!