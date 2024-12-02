Celebrating the Holiday Season at the MacArthur Memorial

NORFOLK, Va. – On Dec. 14, Santa returns to the MacArthur Memorial in downtown Norfolk! Visit the MacArthur Memorial from 10 a.m. to noon to visit with Santa and take photos. Afterwards, enjoy a NEW family-friendly Brick Figure Scavenger Hunt in the museum, learn to fold an origami paper crane ornament, and make a card to be delivered to a veteran this holiday season!

All activities are FREE. No registration required, but early arrival is recommended. For more information, visit www.macarthurmemorial.org.