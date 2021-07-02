Celebratory Gunfire: Dangerous and Illegal

The Newport News Police Department wants everyone to have a fun and safe Independence Day. Unfortunately, this 4th of July, some people will fire their guns into the air. Celebratory gunfire is not only dangerous, but it’s also a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $2,500 fine and one year in jail. It also could harm or kill an innocent bystander, including a child. If an injury occurs, what began as celebratory gunfire could become a felony.

What goes up, must come down, including bullets. For those hit by falling bullets, the chance of the wound being fatal is far higher than a typical shooting. The sad statistic is one-third of people hit by a falling bullet die because they are most likely to be struck in the head.

Please keep our community safe and leave the guns locked up!

To report celebratory gunfire in your neighborhood, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500. If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.