Candidates and celebrities gather for GOTV in Hampton Roads

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, Comedian Jay Pharoah, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, and Chesapeake City Council candidate Pat King at GOTV event at Cutlass Grille in Chesapeake.

On the Sunday before Election Day, after appearing on the NBC television show Saturday Night Live, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine attended three Get Out The Vote (GOTV) rallies in Hampton Roads. The first event was held at the Cutlass Grille in Chesapeake, known for its Jamaican jerk barbecue. The gathering brought together prominent local figures, in addition to Senator Kaine, including U.S. Representative Bobby Scott and City Council members Ella Ward and Cliff Hayes.



The rally served as a platform for several candidates running in upcoming elections, including Reagan Davis, L. Jameel Shaheer, Malia Huddle, Patricia King, and Donald J. Carey III. Each candidate had the opportunity to address the enthusiastic crowd, emphasizing the importance of mobilizing voters and rallying community support, as the election approaches.



Senator Kaine, fresh from his trip to New Yor City, highlighted the critical issues facing Virginia and the need for unity among Democrats to ensure their voices are heard at the polls. “This T.V. show, last night, it didn’t start until 11:30. There was an afterparty that went until three in the morning. I mean, but I got right back on a plane as soon as I could this morning, after I saw my daughter off to run the New York Marathon. And I came because I wanted to do events here with you guys,” Kaine explained.

“This is such an exciting time. We’re on the verge of making history. Making history is hard. We know how hard it is. We worked so hard to make history in 2008 by electing Barack Obama, with Virginia’s support not over Virginia’s objection. And then we worked so hard to elect Hillary Clinton to be the nation’s first woman president in 2016 and Virginia got it right but the Nation got it wrong.” The Democratic Party’s nominee for president in the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, also appeared on Saturday Night Live last week.

Senator Kaine was not the only celebrity at the rally at Cutless Grille. Renowned comedian and Hampton Roads native Jay Pharoah was also in attendance. True to form, Pharoah impersonated the Republican party’s presidential candidate. “I know I got on red but I’m blue,” Pharoah stated, implying his alignment with Democrats.



Congressman Scott echoed the Democratic party’s campaign efforts, with a clear call to action for all Virginians to participate in the upcoming elections.



City Council members Ward and Hayes reinforced the commitment of local leadership to champion progressive policies and serve their constituents effectively. The atmosphere was one of excitement and solidarity.



The second GOTV event on Sunday was held at Renee’s Restaurant in Suffolk and the third took place in Williamsburg at the Historic Triangle Democrats headquarters.

