Census Mayor’s Challenge Ends Today

Today is the final day of the Census Mayor’s Challenge! Mayor McKinley Price of Newport News and Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton are holding a friendly competition to see which city has the highest number of responses by July 1. Mayor Tuck has offered to give Mayor Price a dozen Hampton crabs if Newport News has a higher response rate, and Mayor Price has wagered James River oysters if Newport News comes out on top.

Hampton is currently in the lead with 64%, and Newport News is following closely with 61.9%. There’s still time to push Newport News to the front! Respond to the Census today in one of the following ways:



Visit my2020Census.gov

Call 844-330-2020

Return the envelope you received in the mail

There’s so much more on the line than blue crabs and oysters. The 2020 Census will affect our city and community for the next decade. To learn more about the 2020 Census and hear words of encouragement from Mayor Price, check out the 2020 Mayor’s Census Challenge Final Video!

If you’ve already responded, please encourage others to take 10 minutes to go online or call to complete the Census. Let’s work together to ensure Newport News has a full and complete count in 2020.

Shape your future and the future of our great city. Be counted!