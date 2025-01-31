CEO Robert Isom shares update on Flight 5342

CEO Robert Isom provides the latest information on American’s response to the tragic accident involving Flight 5342.

American Airlines CEO statement regarding Flight 5342

Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 10:55 p.m.

CEO Robert Isom provided an update on Flight 5342 before departing to Washington, D.C.

Information regarding American Eagle Flight 5342

Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 10:00 p.m.

American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.

Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.

If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.

American Airlines will continue to release information as it becomes available. Please monitor news.aa.com and American’s official X account @AmericanAir for the latest information.