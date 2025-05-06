CFPB Announces Enforcement Actions on Buy Now, Pay Later Loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is announcing today that it will not prioritize enforcement actions taken on the basis of the Truth in Lending (Regulation Z); Use of Digital User Accounts to Access Buy Now, Pay Later Loans, 89 Fed. Reg. 47,068 (May 31, 2024) (“Buy Now, Pay Later”). The Bureau will instead keep its enforcement and supervision resources focused on pressing threats to consumers, particularly servicemen and veterans. The Bureau takes this step in the interest of focusing resources on supporting hard-working American taxpayers, servicemen, veterans, and small businesses. The Bureau is further contemplating taking appropriate action to rescind Buy Now, Pay Later.