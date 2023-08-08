CFPB Sues USASF Servicing for Illegally Disabling Vehicles and for Improper Double-Billing Practices

By: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Auto-loan servicer remotely activated devices that prevented cars from starting, even when borrowers were not in default

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a lawsuit in federal court against auto-loan servicer USASF Servicing (USASF) for a host of illegal practices that harmed individuals with auto loans. These practices include wrongfully disabling borrowers’ vehicles, improperly repossessing vehicles, double-billing borrowers for insurance premiums, and failing to return millions of dollars in refunds to consumers. The CFPB is seeking to obtain redress for consumers and civil money penalties and stop any future violations.

“The CFPB is suing USASF for a range of misconduct, including illegally activating devices that prevented borrowers from starting their cars,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Given the rising cost of cars during the pandemic and jump in auto loan debt across the country, the CFPB is working to root out illegal activity in this market.”

USASF is an auto-loan servicer headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. USASF serviced auto loans that were originated by an affiliate, U.S. Auto Sales, Inc., which was a buy-here-pay-here auto dealer and lender with 31 dealerships in the Southeast. USASF offered both Guaranteed Asset Protection and collateral-protection insurance, which are products that consumers can buy when they buy or lease a car. In April 2023, U.S. Auto Sales wound down most of its businesses.

The CFPB alleges that USASF:

Illegally disabled cars: Many auto lenders require that cars are installed with devices using GPS technology that allows the lender or servicer to prevent a borrower from starting a car. These devices are known as “kill switches” or “starter interrupters.” USASF incorrectly disabled vehicles at least 7,500 times and caused these devices to play warning tones in vehicles over 71,000 times during periods when the consumer was not in default or was in communication with USASF about upcoming payments. USASF remotely disabled vehicles at least 1,500 times after explicitly promising consumers it would not do so.

Auto loans are the third-largest category of outstanding consumer debt, after mortgages and student loans. In recent years, the cost of vehicles has risen substantially, leading to increased borrowing. The CFPB has increased its monitoring of the auto lending market and has taken action against auto finance companies for wrongful repossessions, poor credit reporting practices, and misrepresenting the cost of credit.

Enforcement action

Under the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA), the CFPB has the authority to take enforcement action against institutions that violate federal consumer financial laws, including the CFPA’s prohibition on unfair acts or practices. The CFPB alleges that USASF’s multiple servicing practices were unfair.

The CFPB is seeking to obtain consumer redress and civil money penalties, as well as stop any future violations.

Read today’s complaint.

Consumers can submit complaints about financial products or services by visiting the CFPB’s website or by calling (855) 411-CFPB (2372).

Employees of companies who believe their company has violated federal consumer financial laws are encouraged to send information about what they know to whistleblower@cfpb.gov.###

