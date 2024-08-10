CFPB Takes Action Against Credit Repair Cloud and CEO Daniel Rosen for Enabling Credit Repair Companies that Harvest Illegal Fees

Proposed order requires defendants to pay $3 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a proposed order to resolve its lawsuit against Credit Repair Cloud and CEO Daniel A. Rosen for providing substantial assistance or support to credit repair businesses that charge illegal advance fees to consumers. The proposed order, if entered by the court, would impose a $2 million civil penalty against Rosen and a $1 million civil penalty against Credit Repair Cloud. The order would also require the company and Rosen to take steps to ensure credit repair companies using Credit Repair Cloud stop charging consumers illegal advance fees.

“Credit Repair Cloud and its CEO Daniel Rosen enabled credit repair companies that harvested illegal fees from struggling consumers,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “We will continue our work to hold individual executives accountable when they violate federal law.”

Credit Repair Cloud is a California-based corporation founded by Daniel A. Rosen. Since 2013, Credit Repair Cloud has sold software and other tools to help others start and operate credit repair businesses. A credit repair business provides consumers with goods or services that purport to remove derogatory information from credit reports or otherwise improve a person’s credit history, credit record, or credit rating. Credit repair companies that use telemarketing are covered by the Telemarketing Sale Rule, which prohibits charging fees until the company has provided that consumer with a credit report that shows the promised results and that was issued more than six months after such results were achieved.

The CFPB alleges that Credit Repair Cloud and Rosen provided substantial assistance to credit repair companies that use telemarketing to reach consumers and charge illegal advance fees by providing users with a system that, among other things, generated and tracked disputes and integrated a billing system, and provided training, marketing tools, and model websites.

The CFPB alleges that Rosen was individually liable for Credit Repair Cloud’s violations because he controlled Credit Repair Cloud, he participated in its acts of substantial assistance, and he knew or recklessly disregarded that they were taking place. Rosen’s acts of substantial assistance included, among other things, training credit repair companies on the Credit Repair Cloud’s system, providing sample scripts, and offering advice on how and when to collect fees from consumers.

Enforcement Action

Under the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the CFPB has the authority to take action against persons violating consumer financial protection laws, including the Telemarketing Sales Rule. If entered by the court, the proposed order would require the defendants to: