Chairman Warner on Confirmation of Burns to be CIA Director

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement after the Senate confirmed former Ambassador William Burns as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA):

“I applaud today’s unanimous confirmation of former Ambassador Burns to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. As our nation continues to face a growing and diverse set of threats around the globe, we must have experienced leaders in place who are ready to grapple with these risks head-on. I am confident that Director Burns, a loyal public servant, will lead the CIA with integrity and objectivity, and provide the leadership and support that the brave men and women of the CIA deserve.”