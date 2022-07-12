Chamber of Commerce Hosting Job Fair Tuesday, July 19

If you are looking for job or a new opportunity, don’t miss the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Job Fair. This free event, which the Chamber is presenting with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, will be held on Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Newport News Marriott at City Center (740 Town Center Drive). The Job Fair is open to the public, active-duty and recently separated military members, retired military members, reservists, veterans, DoD civilians, and their dependents. During the event, a wide range of employers will be on site to discuss open positions. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and dress to impress. Registered employers include: the City of Newport News, Jefferson Lab, Liebherr USA, Newport News Shipbuilding, Riverside Health System, Southeastern Virginia Health System, Virginia Ship Repair Association, and many others. For a complete list of registered participants, visit the Chamber’s website. Numerous employers have also shared open positions so job seekers come prepared to share their skills and expertise. Visit the Open Positions page on the Chamber website to view a list of posted positions. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Job seekers can register online. Today is the last day for businesses to register to participate! Businesses can register on the Chamber’s website.