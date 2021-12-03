Changing Transportation in Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam spoke at the annual Governor’s Transportation Conference, an event that brings together transportation industry leaders and policy makers. Reflecting over the progress made in the last four years, they spoke about some major changes in transportation coming to Virginia. Some of these advancements include a METRO, a freight rail, two new bridges, and a new Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

“We have put in place once-in-a-generation investments that are making the Commonwealth better for people, goods, and the environment. I am proud of our strong partnerships and the hard work our agencies are doing to deliver these crucial improvements on time and on budget.” Stated Governor Northam.

One of the many solutions to the growing traffic problem in Virginia is the Transforming Rail. This initiative includes plans for a $1.9 billion “Long Bridge” over the Potomac River dedicated to passenger rail. Virginia will expand Amtrak and VRE services, creating a separation of freight and passenger rail.

Northam passed a bipartisan bill dedicated to continued Metro services in the Northern Virginia area. This agreement, which secured $500 million in annual funding for Virginia will rejuvenate the aging current metro system. Additionally, in the Hampton Roads area, the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel is expanding to accommodate interstate capacity along 9.9 miles of Interstate 64 between Hampton and Norfolk. This is projected to decrease congestion and facilitate the implementation of a 44-mile Hampton Roads Express Lane Network.

Many do not know that Virginia is home to one of the most technologically advanced ports in North America. The $670 million expanding of the Port of Virginia will make the Commonwealth a gatekeeper in the global market. A federal permit and state funding has been secured in order to increase the port to 55 feet, making it the deepest port on the East Coast. This will allow larger ships to gain access into the port.