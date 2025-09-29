Chartway Named Official Credit Union for Norfolk State Athletics

Virginia Beach, VA. – Chartway Credit Union is proud to renew and expand its relationship with Norfolk State University (NSU) to include a multi-year sponsorship as the “Official Credit Union of NSU Athletics.” This continued collaboration deepens Chartway’s commitment to empowering communities through financial inclusion and aligns with NSU’s mission to help its students learn, grow and achieve their full potential.

“Chartway is proud to grow our sponsorship with Norfolk State University Athletics, continuing a collaboration rooted in shared values and community impact,” said Melissa Cade, Chartway’s chief experience officer. “As a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), NSU plays an important role in empowering African American students and strengthening the local community. We’re honored to support their students with on-campus financial wellness education, scholarships and professional development opportunities.”

Chartway’s renewed role as the “Official Credit Union of NSU Athletics” runs through June 2028 and includes brand presence at campus and athletics venues including William “Dick” Price Stadium and Echols Memorial Hall. The sponsorship brings financial education and career development opportunities, along with support for athletics, student orientation, homecoming, faculty events, and celebrations like Founders Day and Commencement. Chartway-led events, game day sponsorships, and financial wellness programs will also return as part of this ongoing collaboration.

“Our partnership with Chartway Credit Union represents the type of meaningful community partnership that directly benefits our student-athletes, students, and the broader NSU family. Chartway’s dedication to financial education and career development aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare our students for success both on and off the field,” said Clifford Porter, NSU vice president for university advancement. “When you find partners who share your heart for service and believe in the power of education like Chartway does, you hold on tight and continue building up the community together.”

Chartway’s commitment to the communities it serves creates safe and affordable financial solutions for historically underbanked and underserved communities. The organization remains dedicated to unlocking the potential of individuals and families through inclusive products, services, and community impact. The credit union is proud to employ NSU student interns in our highly coveted 10-week summer internship program, and for a second year, is welcoming NSU student ambassadors to our team, to help spread awareness of our organization at credit union-sponsored events for students and alumni.