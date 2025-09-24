Chase Bank Opens First Location in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA. Chase will open its first branch in Suffolk, VA, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at 6249 College Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435. The Chase Market Director and the local branch team will join Mayor Michael Duman to officially welcome customers and share plans for expanding access to financial health resources throughout the community. The bank will hire approximately 25 new bankers, advisors, business relationship managers, and branch managers to support these new locations.

“Every day, nearly one million customers visit our branches to manage their finances or get advice on how to save, spend, and grow their money,” said Jennifer Roberts,

CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “We are very proud of the role we play to serve these customers while providing opportunities for long-term economic growth through construction, community investments and local hiring.”

“Chase’s investment in Suffolk brings jobs, resources, and momentum to our growing community,” said Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman.

Over the past seven years, Chase has opened more branches than all large bank peers combined, bringing affordable and convenient financial services to communities in all lower 48 states. Today, Chase covers more Americans than any other bank, with 68% of the U.S. population within an accessible drive time to one of its branches. The bank is on track to meet its goal of 500 new branches by 2027, contributing to its long-term plans of reaching 75% of the national population within an accessible drive and over 50% within each state.









