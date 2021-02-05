Check out Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Winter Instructional Programs

Are you looking for new activities to add to your calendar this winter? Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism offers a variety of virtual programming on their Instructional Programs Facebook page and YouTube channel featuring weekly classes: Cardio Party with Sharyn, Dance2Fit with Stephanie, Yoga with Bettina, Yoga with Sariah, Zumba with Beth and more!

There are also a number of winter Instructional Programs still available for registration, including gymnastics classes. Check out the program guide online and register at apm.activecommunities.com/nnparksrectourism.

For more information about Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism programs, call 757-926-1400.