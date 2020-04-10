Chesapeake ﻿Business News

April Newsletter

March 11, 2020: The City of Chesapeake is pleased to announce that Amazon will be bringing a 650,000 square foot import processing center to the Western Branch Business District. A first of its kind in the State of Virginia, this operational facility will employ 500 people full-time, with industry-leading pay and benefits from day one.

Chesapeake City Manager, Christopher Price, states “We are excited to welcome Amazon’s newest location to the City of Chesapeake. The company’s operation compliments our City’s long term strategy of bringing daytime employment opportunities to the Western Branch Business District. We applaud Amazon’s up-skilling programs and commitment to continuing education. We also want to thank all state, regional and local leaders for their assistance in bringing this important project to our City”.

Hampton Roads Chamber – 2020 Small Business of the Year winners announced

March 18, 2020 — The Hampton Roads Chamber announced the winners of the 2020 Small Business Awards. A special congratulations to two Chesapeake companies, Array Digital and Taylor Made Diagnostics! The overall Hampton Roads Small Business Award Winner will be announced at the Small Business of the Year Award Ceremony scheduled for June 2020.

The Chesapeake Economic Development team is here to assist you and your business.

Our COVID-19 Resource page is filled with resources for Chesapeake businesses. Visit our page for information regarding:

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Coronavirus Safety for Essential Businesses (*pictured on left)

Online City Services

and more

To contact a member of the Economic Development Department, please call (757)-382-8040 or email us at research@cityofchesapeake.net

COVID-19 Business Survey

As the COVID-19 crisis began to unfold, it became increasingly clear early on that we needed more than anecdotal evidence to demonstrate the impact on our business community. A short, 10-minute anonymous survey is designed to do just that — to quantify the situation we’re in, pinpoint areas of greatest need, and identify ways our region’s organizations can better serve our business leaders. Click HERE to take the survey.

A dose of Chesapeake kindness

The City of Chesapeake is filled with philanthropic and kind-hearted citizens. Even during challenging times, we rise to the occasion and are quick to help anyone who needs assistance. We want to recognize our local Harbor Freight Tools on Battlefield Boulevard, who extended their kindness to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare with a donation of face shields, masks, and gloves.

Thank you Harbor Freight Tools for your act of generosity!

If you are a business with unused Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and would like to donate them to those in need, please coordinate with us by submitting your feedback HERE.

Catch up on the latest episodes of the Chesapeake E.D.ition!

The Chesapeake E.D.ition has new episodes now available. The latest episode in our Small Business Series focuses on Marketing in today’s Digital World with our special guest, Erik J. Olson of Array Digital! Regardless of the size of your company, the marketing insights in this episode will inspire you to elevate your marketing e fforts in 2020.

Catch up on all of our episodes!

Featured Property of the Month – 804 Greenbrier Circle

FOR LeaseIndustrial Warehouse



75,000 square foot office/warehouse flex building.

+ 22,735 square feet available

4.92-acre site zoned PUD

Three-phase power, natural gas, city water and sewer

49′ x 49′ typical column spacing

Air-conditioned warehouse and manufacturing space

To learn more about the property, click here.