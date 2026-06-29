Chesapeake Announces Independence Day Holiday Schedule

In observance of the upcoming Independence Day holiday, all City offices and courts will be CLOSED on Friday, July 3. All community centers, Public Library locations, and Animal Services will be CLOSED on both Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. The Chesapeake Visitor Center and PRT Administrative Office will be open on July 3 and July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Splash Park at Western Branch Community Center will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

There will be no change to the trash collection schedule.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Monday, July 6.