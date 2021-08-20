Chesapeake City Council recognizes ﻿Businesses of the Year

Chesapeake City Council honored two Chesapeake businesses as the Chesapeake Business of the Year, AVMAC LLC, and Small Business of the Year, Big Ugly Brewing.

“We have two very important assets in the City of Chesapeake, and the first being the Business Community. The business community in Chesapeake contributes greatly to the quality of life that we all get to enjoy, and when you have an asset like that, you ought to appreciate them and let them know how much you care about them,” said Director of Economic Development, Steven Wright.

The businesses of the year are announced and recognized at the annual Business Appreciation Golf Tournament which is hosted by the Economic Development department. Each year the proceeds from the tournament go directly to a Chesapeake non-profit. The second asset that Mr. Wright spoke to in addition to the business community, is the Chesapeake School system. “Chesapeake is very blessed to have the best schools, and the best leadership in the state of Virginia, and we are proud to award this years’ proceeds to the Schools’ Foundation.”