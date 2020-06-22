Chesapeake Economic Development Presents: Ask the Experts

Do you have questions on how to open and operate your business safely during the pandemic? Now is your opportunity to ask the experts.

Our department will be sitting down with Chesapeake Health District’s Epidemiologist, Lisa Engle and Environmental Health Manager, Cynthia Jackson to receive expert advice on best practices and how to handle difficult circumstances while operating during this pandemic. We want to hear our business community’s concerns. Questions can be anonymous and as broad or specific as you’d like. All questions submitted will be featured during an interview that will air Friday, June 26th on our YouTube Channel.

Please submit your questions on our website by Wednesday, June 24th using the following link:chesapeakeva.biz/ask