Chesapeake Is Open For Business

*CORRECTION: Because of the many fantastic projects happening in Chesapeake, even we can make a mistake labeling photos. Our apologies for the confusion, but the photos below correctly correspond with the companies who will soon change their business addresses.*

May 5, 2020: Driving through the Oakbrooke Business & Technology Park, you may notice construction crews hard at work to deliver new business locations.



TOP LEFT: SCI (Standard Calibrations, Inc.) is constructing their new Headquarters within Oakbrooke.

TOP RIGHT: While not in Oakbrooke Business & Technology Park, Givens, Inc. is constructing their latest warehouse in Greenbrier North.

BOTTOM LEFT: The future home and headquarters of the award-winning, JRC Mechanical.

BOTTOM RIGHT: Blackwater Electric opened for business in 1993, and their success is now being fulfilled with their new offices in Oakbrooke.

We are thrilled to see the progress that these fantastic Chesapeake businesses are making, and we anticipate more excitement when the time comes for their grand openings.