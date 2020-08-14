Chesapeake Launches Round 2 of COVID-19 Recovery Grant

Our first round of our Small Business COVID-10 Recovery Grants was such a success, that we’re rolling out a second grant! All businesses with 50 employees or less, are eligible for up to $10,000 in relief — including those that have received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

To apply and learn more about the grant program, and check your eligibility, visit chesapeakeva.biz/recovery-grant

The Chesapeake Economic Development Department remains committed to helping the business community succeed. For questions, please contact the Economic Development Department directly at (757)-382-8040.