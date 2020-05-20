CHESAPEAKE MEMORIAL DAY SCHEDULE CHANGES

CHESAPEAKE – In observance of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, all City offices and courts will be CLOSED on Monday, May 25. All Chesapeake Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25, meaning that there will be no curbside service available. There will be no changes to the trash or recycling collection schedules.

The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs will hold a virtual wreath laying ceremony at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 25. The ceremony can be viewed online at either Facebook.com/CityOfChesapeake or CityOfChesapeake.net/TV.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 partial opening schedules

on Tuesday, May 26. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available.