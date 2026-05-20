Chesapeake Offices Close for Memorial Day Holiday

In observance of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, all City offices, courts, community centers, and Animal Services will be CLOSED on Monday, May 25. The Chesapeake Visitor Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. All Chesapeake Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25. There will be no change to the trash collection schedule.

The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. in front of City Hall. The ceremony will be open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move into City Council Chambers.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Tuesday, May 26. Residents who need more information should call the Customer Contact Center at 757-382-CITY (2489) between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays.