Chesapeake Precinct Changes for November 3 Election

By City of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE – Voters at two Chesapeake precincts will cast their ballots at new locations on November 3, 2020.

Those in the Sunray 2 Precinct (0045) will vote at the Sunray Community Center, 353 Hertz Rd. These voters previously voted at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Voters in the Fairways Precinct (0053) will vote at Greenbrier Primary School, 1551 Eden Way South. These voters previously voted at First Norfolk Church.

All effected voters have been directly notified of the changes by mail, and signs will be posted to help redirect voters to the new polling places.

Polls will be open from 6:00 A.M. until 7:00 p.m. Voters needing assistance can visit www.CityofChesapeake.net/Vote or call the Voter Registrar’s office at 757-277-9797.