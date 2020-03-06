Chesapeake Recycles Day is back and this year it’s bigger and better than ever! A new location has been added in Hickory. That makes six opportunities to properly dispose of your household hazardous waste, electronics, and sensitive documents for free (but we will gladly accept canned food donations for a local food pantry.) For a list of what is and isn’t accepted at each Chesapeake Recycles Day event, visit CityofChesapeake.net/RecyclesDay. Here are this year’s dates and locations (all events are 9 a.m. to noon):

March 21 at Tidewater Community College, 1428 Cedar Rd.

April 18 at Southgate Shopping Plaza, 2307 Bainbridge Blvd.

May 30 at Hickory High School, 1996 Hawk Blvd.

September 19 at Sam’s Club Western Branch, 2444 Chesapeake Sq Ring Rd. (This location is subject to change.)

October 24 at Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Pkwy.

November 14 at Tidewater Community College, 1428 Cedar Rd.

And if “going green” is a passion of yours, you may be interested in the first Chesapeake Conservation Conference coming up on March 6. The conference will bring together the environmental and conservation community of Chesapeake for a day of networking, planning, and learning. Experts from a wide variety of community groups will be on hand to help lead discussions. Learn more and get your tickets at CityofChesapeake.net/ConservationConference.