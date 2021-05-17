Chesapeake seeks applicants for boards & commissions

The Chesapeake City Council is seeking residents who may be interested in serving on various boards and commissions. Boards and commissions provide a vital service to various City departments, agencies, and City Council. Citizens wishing to serve must complete an application form. Applications are due in the City Clerk’s office by May 28, 2021. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its June 22, 2021 meeting. Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions: Chesapeake Historic Preservation Commission – 1 vacancy (Knowledge Rep); Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority – 3 vacancies; Fine Arts Commission – 2 vacancies; Fire Prevention Code Appeals Board – 1 vacancy; Groundwater Committee – 2 vacancies; Hampton Roads Disabilities Board – 1 vacancy (Individual/ Family Member – Visual Disability); South Norfolk Revitalization Commission – 4 vacancies; Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee – 1 vacancy (Alternate Attorney) For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions at the City of Chesapeake’s website, cityofchesapeake.net.