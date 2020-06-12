Chesapeake Small Business Coronavirus (COVID-19) Recovery Grant

June 8, 2020: Chesapeake has authorized a Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant for businesses that have not been successful in obtaining loans from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program or the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program.

The application window opened on Monday, June 8th. Businesses have until June 22, 2020 to submit their online application.

For detailed information about the Grant, including grant dollar amounts, eligibility, etc. please visit our website at: chesapeakeva.biz/recovery-grant/