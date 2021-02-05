Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant
|Dear Chesapeake Business Community,
Our first and second rounds of our Small Business COVID-10 Recovery Grants were such a success, that we’re rolling out a third round! The Chesapeake Economic Development Authority (EDA) will administer the Grant Program.
A business may submit its online application as early as Monday, February 1st,2021. Grants will be awarded monthly following a comprehensive review of the completed applications received.
Similar to previous rounds of funding, this Grant will remain open to Chesapeake Small Businesses with 50 employees or less who have met the following criteria:
Have made efforts to remain open and retain employees during the COVID-19 outbreak;Must have been a registered Chesapeake business since March 1, 2019; andAre current on City of Chesapeake taxes and have registered with the Commissioner of Revenue for 2020.
The Chesapeake Economic Development Department remains committed to helping the business community succeed. For questions, please contact the Economic Development Department directly at (757)-382-8040 or sign up for a 15-minute consultation with one of our Business Development Managers. Click HERE to claim your appointment time.
|In order to submit your online application, you will need the following required documents:SWaM & Veteran-owned Certification (Veteran-owned and/or SWaM Certification or Eligibility must be submitted)2019 & Current YTD Profit & Loss Statements (i.e. P/L Sheet or Balance Sheet)Business Impact (Describe impacts of COVID-19 to your business operations)Federal Payroll Tax Forms (Payroll Tax Form for January – March 31, 2020)Receipts of eligible expenses (Personal Protective Equipment [PPE], Sanitation services, etc.)Completed and signed notarized Affidavit (A blank affidavit will be available on the application website. The affidavit will have to notarized in order to complete the application)
|FAQ’s & Application Resources
|What is the purpose of the Grant Program?The purpose of this program is to assist small, for-profit businesses in Chesapeake, Virginia, that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our sole stipulation is that the grant must be used only on reimbursable business expenses dated on or after March 1, 2020. All applicants must submit certain financial information and all applications must be deemed complete before the Chesapeake Economic Development Authority (EDA) can fund any grant. Preference will be given to the following type(s) of businesses:Businesses making all efforts to remain open and keep as close to full employment as possibleSmall, Woman and Minority (SWaM) certified or SWAM-eligible businessesVeteran-owned businessesBusinesses located in low-to-moderate income census tracts in the City of Chesapeake. (see map)Businesses that employ low-to-moderate-income persons (at least 50% of workforce must qualify)
My business received a grant award from a previous round of funding.Can I apply again?No, if your business received a grant award from a previous round of funding, then you are not eligible for an additional grant.
What qualifications must a business meet in order to receive a Grant award?Grant awards will be based on most recent payroll for those that have met the following conditions:Have made efforts to remain open and retain employees during the COVID-19 outbreak;Must have 50 employees or less;Must have been in business since March 1, 2019; andAre current on City of Chesapeake taxes and have registered with the Commissioner of Revenue for 2020.
What is the dollar amount a business can receive?A business can receive up to $10,000.If a Business has received SBA funding (PPP or EIDL), they must certify that expenditures reimbursed by the SBA are NOT included in this round of applications for the Chesapeake COVID-19 Recovery Grant.
Where and When can I apply? Is there a deadline?The application window will open Monday, February 1, 2021. Funding is limited. Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
A business may apply on the Chesapeake Economic Development website at: chesapeakeva.biz/recovery-grant
|Video episode of the Chesapeake E.D.itionLearn more about the Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant. Hear from Chesapeake Economic Development Department Director, Steven Wright and Management Analyst, Constantia Matthews as they share the details of this program with our business community.
Click HERE to view the episode