Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant

What is the purpose of the Grant Program?The purpose of this program is to assist small, for-profit businesses in Chesapeake, Virginia, that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our sole stipulation is that the grant must be used only on reimbursable business expenses dated on or after March 1, 2020. All applicants must submit certain financial information and all applications must be deemed complete before the Chesapeake Economic Development Authority (EDA) can fund any grant. Preference will be given to the following type(s) of businesses:Businesses making all efforts to remain open and keep as close to full employment as possibleSmall, Woman and Minority (SWaM) certified or SWAM-eligible businessesVeteran-owned businessesBusinesses located in low-to-moderate income census tracts in the City of Chesapeake. (see map)Businesses that employ low-to-moderate-income persons (at least 50% of workforce must qualify)

My business received a grant award from a previous round of funding.Can I apply again?No, if your business received a grant award from a previous round of funding, then you are not eligible for an additional grant.

What qualifications must a business meet in order to receive a Grant award?Grant awards will be based on most recent payroll for those that have met the following conditions:Have made efforts to remain open and retain employees during the COVID-19 outbreak;Must have 50 employees or less;Must have been in business since March 1, 2019; andAre current on City of Chesapeake taxes and have registered with the Commissioner of Revenue for 2020.

What is the dollar amount a business can receive?A business can receive up to $10,000.If a Business has received SBA funding (PPP or EIDL), they must certify that expenditures reimbursed by the SBA are NOT included in this round of applications for the Chesapeake COVID-19 Recovery Grant.

Where and When can I apply? Is there a deadline?The application window will open Monday, February 1, 2021. Funding is limited. Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

A business may apply on the Chesapeake Economic Development website at: chesapeakeva.biz/recovery-grant