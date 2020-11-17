Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant

Dear Chesapeake Business Community,

We wish to inform you that our Small Business COVID-10 Recovery Grant Program will come to a close on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 at 5:00pm. In order to be considered for a Grant Award of up to $10,000, Businesses must complete and submit their online application prior to the deadline. Any applications after the 5:00pm (EST) time stamp will not be processed.

Grants will be awarded following a comprehensive review of the completed applications received.

The Chesapeake Economic Development Department remains committed to helping the business community succeed. For questions, or to check on the status of your application, please contact the Economic Development Department directly at (757)-382-8040 or sign up for a 15-minute consultation with one of our Business Development Managers. Click HERE to claim your appointment time.

