Chesapeake Unveils Long-Term Comprehensive Growth Plan

Chesapeake City Council has adopted Chesapeake 2045, the City’s new Comprehensive Plan. This long-term document guides how the City will move into the future, considering growth and development opportunities as well as preservation of what matters most.

We thank all of our community members who took the time to engage with us during this process. Your input is reflected throughout this document through community statistics, quotes, and survey results, which all helped make this plan unique to Chesapeake.

The Plan’s adoption marks an important milestone but it’s just the first step! Implementation will occur over time and we’ll continue to provide updates along the way. We hope your engagement will continue as we work to put this plan into practice. You can view the plan at www.CityOfChesapeake.net/Chesapeake2045.