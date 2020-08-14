Chesapeake Upcoming Events

Chesapeake Economic Development’s August EDAC MeetingFriday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00amSpeaker: Representatives from the Virginia Department of HealthRegistration is required for this Zoom Meeting: click here to register

“Summer B2B”Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm – 7:30 pmWhere: Chesapeake Conference Center (700 Conference Center Drive, Chesapeake VA)Topic: Hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber, the annual expo is for businesses to showcase their products and network. Panel Discussion with local entrepreneurs starts at 4:00pm.Register for the forum at smetcalfe@hrchamber.com

“How to do Business with the State of Virginia using eVA”Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:00 am – 12:00 pmWhere: Peninsula Workforce Development Center (600 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton VA)Hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber – EVENT PAGE/REGISTRATION