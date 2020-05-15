Chesapeake Update – Partial Reopening

Here’s the latest from the City of Chesapeake’s response to COVID-19. For all updates visit CityofChesapeake.net/COVID19.

CITY OFFICES: The City is beginning a partial reopening on Monday, May 18. Online services remain the safest option at CityOfChesapeake.net. If you must do business in person at a City facility, please call ahead to ensure the service is available. You can call 382-2489 or the specific department. When visiting a City building, you must maintain social distance and you are encouraged to wear a mask. Please do not enter the building if you have a fever or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days. It is still safer at home, so please do all you can to avoid in-person services. For continued updates on the City’s response to COVID-19, visit CityofChesapeake.net/COVID19.

For the added safety and health of our at-risk populations, the hour from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. is reserved for those age 65 and older, and those with a serious health condition. We appreciate the public assistance in self-enforcing this restriction, for everyone’s benefit.

BUSINESSES: Chesapeake Economic Development is providing guidance for Chesapeake businesses for Phase I. For business help visit ChesapeakeVA.biz/COVID19.

LIBRARIES: All library branches will remain closed through Phase 1; however, curbside pickup services will resume on Wednesday, May 20.

PARKS, RECREATION AND TOURISM: See attached for details.

BULK WASTE: Residents are now able to request bulk collection of limbs and branches as part of standard bulk waste pickups. Residents must request a bulk pickup by calling 757-382-2489 or using the online request form. No fencing, construction materials or landscaping byproducts will be collected. Residents should place items at the curb for pickup on their normal collection day. Residents may also continue to drop off bulk waste at all SPSA Transfer Stations, but should be mindful of hours and restrictions. Visit the Bulk trash page for more information at CityofChesapeake.net/Bulk.

ANIMAL SERVICES: Adoptions will resume on Monday, May 18. There will be a limit of 10 people allowed in the building with four or less per group. It’s recommended that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing. Call before coming to make sure services are available. If you are missing a pet, visitCityofChesapeake.net/AnimalServices to see if your pet is listed. If it is, call 757-382-8080 (option1) to make arrangements.