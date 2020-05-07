Local News 

Chesapeake VA, COVID-19 Business Resources

The Chesapeake Economic Development team is here to assist you and your business.
Our COVID-19 Resource page is filled with resources for Chesapeake businesses. Visit our page for information regarding:

  • SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)
  • Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
  • Coronavirus Safety for Essential Businesses (*pictured on left)
  • and more

To contact a member of the Economic Development Department, please call (757)-382-8040 or email us at research@cityofchesapeake.net

