Chesapeake VA, COVID-19 Business Resources
The Chesapeake Economic Development team is here to assist you and your business.
Our COVID-19 Resource page is filled with resources for Chesapeake businesses. Visit our page for information regarding:
- SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
- Coronavirus Safety for Essential Businesses (*pictured on left)
- and more
To contact a member of the Economic Development Department, please call (757)-382-8040 or email us at research@cityofchesapeake.net