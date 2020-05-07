Chesapeake, VA – Upcoming Events

Hampton Roads Chamber – Webinar Trainings & NetworkingTo see all webinars, including the “Tuesday’s Ten at 10” Virtual Networking, visit their event calendar.

Chesapeake Economic Development’s May EDAC MeetingFriday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00amTopic: Virginia General Assembly Update with Chris LloydRegistration is required for this Zoom Meeting: click here to register

SWaM Certification Informational WorkshopWednesday, May 13, 2020 at 12:00pmRegistration ends May 12th – click here to register