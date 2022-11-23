Chesapeake-Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Provides Financial Education in Hampton Roads

By: Chesapeake-VA Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Chesapeake-Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted the first segment of its Financial Fortitude Program for the 2022-23 Sorority year. The “Think Like a Boss: Building General Wealth while Decreasing Debt” seminar was on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This virtual event focused on financial wellness and developing a written financial roadmap to becoming financially secure.

Mrs. Johnna Coleman-Yates moderated the event. Dynamic guest panelists included Philanthropist and CEO/Founder of ARDX Dr. Angela Reddix, Dr. Hope Sinclair, Entrepreneur and Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Hampton Roads, and Ms. Jessica Nelson, Financial Strategist and Founder/CEO of In-Vest Consulting.

Guest panelists provided critical lessons on the value of money, the importance of living within your means, knowing your assets and liabilities, the value of having a financial planner, and some practical steps to reduce debt.

Financial Fortitude is an Economic Development initiative under Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust. The Chesapeake-VA Beach Alumnae Chapter’s Think Like a Boss Program educates African American communities to develop and improve their financial wellness. The objective of each segment is to empower citizens through personal finances and close the gap between poverty and wealth for African Americans.