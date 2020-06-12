Chesapeake’s Pale Horse Coffee brings coffee to Front Line Workers

Photo L – R: Pale Horse Coffee owners and veterans, from left, Michael Vecchione, Gray Livingston and Don Wingard.

May 26, 2020: Pale Horse Coffee owners, and veterans, wanted to ensure that front line workers were caffeinated while they cared for their community. So they delivered their coffee to the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort, which relieved hospitals in New York City. And they brought some to hospitals in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and on Langley Air Force Base. To urgent care centers, fire stations and police stations. To nursing homes and day care centers watching over the children of essential workers.

If you are interested in donating coffee, and to learn more about their donation boxes, please visit their website.