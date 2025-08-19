Chief Drew and Mayor Jones Announce Mid-Year Crime Reduction Successes

On Friday, Aug. 15, during a press conference at Newport News Police Department (NNPD) Headquarters, Chief Steve Drew and Mayor Phillip Jones presented crime related statistics, focusing on non-fatal shootings and homicides.

This year’s mid-year statistics show that homicides have remained steady at 11, just as they were at this time last year, while non-fatal shootings have seen a slight decline. In 2024, NNPD saw the most substantial decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings in over a decade and with the promising progress being made so far in 2025, the city hopes to maintain this positive momentum.

NNPD’s focused efforts in gun violence reduction strategies including Operation Bold Blue Line, a strategic focus on violent offenders, the real time crime center, other technology, training and outreach efforts, and valued community partnerships have played a pivotal role in Newport News’ success.

For additional information on the city’s crime reduction efforts and partnerships, visit the Community Safety Initiative webpage.